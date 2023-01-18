Marvel star Jeremy Renner back home from hospital after snow plow accident

After being discharged from the hospital, Jeremy Renner is now back at home where he will continue to recover from the critical snow plough injury.

Renner confirmed the news in a January 16 tweet, telling fans that he was "very excited" to watch the season premiere of his Paramount+ series 'Mayor of Kingstown' at home.

Replying to a tweet from the official 'Mayor of Kingstown' account that informed followers the Season 2 premiere is now available to stream, Renner wrote, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home."

https://twitter.com/kingstown/status/1614729259787948032

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Renner's accident took place on January 1 after he tried to help remove a family member's car from being stuck in the snow. The actor's snow plow ended up running him over and critically injuring him. After receiving a blow to the chest and incurring orthopaedic problems, Renner required two surgeries the following day. PistenBully or Sno-Cat, an enormous piece of snow-clearing machinery weighing at least 14,330 pounds, was the snow plough used by the actor.

In a January 2 statement to the press as quoted in a report by Variety, Renner's family said they "would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families." The family added they were "tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from [Renner's] fans."

Renner has received enormous support from his Avengers co-stars as a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he has played Hawkeye for over a decade. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, the Russo Brothers, Chris Pratt, and others sent Renner well wishes on social media following his accident.

As per a report by Deadline, a US-based news outlet, Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is the star of the returning Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel's Hawkeye series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films.

Renner received a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for 'The Hurt Locker', and the following year, for The Town, he received a Supporting Actor nomination.

The second season of 'Mayor of Kingstown' premiered on January 15 on Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon are the creators of the show. Renner previously starred in Wind River - Sheridan's 2017 drama.

( With inputs from ANI )

