Marvel star Jonathan Majors for choking 30-year old female

Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in Manhattan on Saturday on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. Authorities reported that the actor was involved in allegedly choking a 30-year-old woman in a domestic dispute. The actor was arrested around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday morning near West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue in Chelsea from an apartment after the police was alerted to a 911 call. The woman, who had suffered minor injuries on her head and neck, told the police that she was assaulted. The police also reported that she was taken to an area hospital in stable condition,

According to a report by TMZ, the woman was Jonathan's girlfriend, and the police were told by the victim that they got into an argument in a taxi while returning home from a bar in Brooklyn. The woman suffered some injuries on her head and her back, including a laceration behind her ear, redness and marks on her face. A spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement, "The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

According to the sources the police were told that the Ant-Man actor's girlfriend saw him texting with another woman, and she decided to confront him and take a look at his phone. Owing to this, the actor got angry and grabbed her hand and proceeded to slap her and put his arms around her neck. Jonathan was cuffed and taken to jail, as the police felt there was enough evidence for a probable cause. The actor was no longer in police custody as of Saturday night. A representative for the actor denied any wrongdoing by the actor and said, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”Jonathan Majors was last seen in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania this year. He was also a presenter alongside his Creed III co-star Michael B. Jordan at the Oscars.