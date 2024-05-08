Marvel Studios to Focus on ‘Quality Over Quantity,’ Cuts Down Annual Releases

Marvel Studios will cut back on its annual film and TV show releases, focusing on quality over quantity, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger said Wednesday. The move comes after several Marvel films underperformed at the box office in 2023. Iger said the company plans to "decrease volume" and release "probably about two TV series a year" instead of the current four. Film output will also be reduced, going from "maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three."

"We're working hard on what that path is," Iger added.

Despite the cutback, Iger assured fans that there's still plenty to look forward to. He mentioned "a couple of good films in '25" and expressed excitement about upcoming "Avengers" movies.

"Overall, I feel great about the slate," Iger said. "The team is one that I have tremendous confidence in, and the intellectual property that we're mining, including all the sequels that we're doing, is second to none."

The announcement conflicts with Disney's recently released Marvel release calendar, which lists four films for 2025: "Captain America: Brave New World," "Thunderbolts," "The Fantastic Four," and "Blade." Four more films are scheduled for 2026, including the fifth "Avengers" movie. This year, only one Marvel film, "Deadpool & Wolverine," is on the release calendar.

Iger also said the upcoming slate will include a mix of sequels and original content, with a current focus on established franchises.

"We're gonna balance sequels with originals," he said. "Specifically in animation, we had gone through a period where our original films and animation, both Disney and Pixar, were dominating. We're now swinging back a bit to lean on sequels."