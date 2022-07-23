Marvel studios unveils official trailer of 'I am Groot'

Marvel Studios on Friday unveiled the official trailer of their upcoming animated spinoff series 'I am Groot' at the San Diego Comic-Con event 2022.

Directed by Ryan Little, Hollywood actors Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper will lead their voices for the animated short series.

The series is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 10, 2022.

According to Hollywood reporter, 'I Am Groot' will be a five-part short series featuring the adorable Guardians of the Galaxy character engaging in a variety of hijinks and dancing his way through new worlds.

Taking to Twitter, Marvel Studios dropped the trailer of the short series, which they captioned, "A hero of few words returns. #IAmGroot, a collection of five Original shorts, starts streaming August 10 on @DisneyPlus".Soon after the Hollywood studio dropped the trailer, fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emoticons.

'Groot' first appeared in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' in the year 2014, which showcased the character sacrificing his life for his son 'Baby Groot'.

Post that, Baby Groot was part of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2', 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The upcoming short series will showcase Baby Groot's adventures.

'I am Groot' is going to be Marvel Studios' second animated series to stream on Disney+ Hotstar after their super hit anthology series 'What if...?'.Apart from this, Marvel's upcoming series 'She Hulk' and 'The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday special will also stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor