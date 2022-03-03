Mary J Blige to executive produce 'Real Love' inspired film

American singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige's iconic '90s song 'Real Love' will be turned into a Lifetime movie, with the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul executive producing the made-for-TV film.

According to Variety, one of her most beloved and memorable tracks, 'Real Love' was Blige's first song to hit the Top 10 and was certified gold two months after its release in 1992.

In the coming-of-age romantic drama 'Real Love', Kendra sets off on her own for the first time to a college in upstate New York, determined to focus on her studies. But when she meets her film class partner Ben, she tries her hardest to keep things professional.

Despite disapproving parents, financial hardship, and competition for the top spot in class, Kendra and Ben find themselves falling hard for each other and ultimately learn the meaning of real love.

Additional music from Blige will be incorporated throughout the movie, as part of Blige and her Blue Butterfly production company's goal to "bring more stories to life with music as the foundation."

As per Variety, Lifetime's 'Real Love' will be written by Sonja Warfield and Rachel Ingram. Blige, Ashaunna Ayars and Nicole Jackson will executive produce for Blue Butterfly and Jordan and John Davis executive produce for Davis Entertainment, with Sony Pictures Television distributing the movie.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor