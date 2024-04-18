Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra Are Expecting Their First Child: ‘Two Little Feet on the Way’

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta is expecting her first child with husband Satyadeep Misra. The couple announced the news on their social media platforms on Thursday.

Masaba shared a photo of herself and Misra cuddled together, along with emojis of a pregnant woman and hearts. "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips (plain salted ONLY)," she wrote, adding the hashtags #babyonboard and #mom&dad.

Congratulations poured in from fellow celebrities, including Parineeti Chopra, Roshni Chopra, and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Masaba's mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, also shared the news on her own Instagram account, expressing her joy. "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (My children are about to have a child. What could be happier news?)," she wrote.

This is the first child for both Gupta and Misra. Gupta was previously married to Madhu Mantena, and Misra was married to actress Aditi Rao Hydari. Both couples have since moved on; Mantena is married to Ira Trivedi, and Hydari is engaged to actor Siddharth.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra tied the knot in January 2023. Masaba is a renowned fashion designer who has also dabbled in acting, most recently appearing in "Modern Love Mumbai." Misra, a former corporate lawyer, made his Bollywood debut in "No One Killed Jessica." He has since starred in films like "Vikram Vedha," "Mukhbir," and his latest release, "Tanaav."