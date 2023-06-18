Masaba's Father's Day post for dad Vivian Richards, step-dad Vivek is all things love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : On the occasion of Father's Day, fashion designer Masaba dropped an adorable picture with her dad Vivian Richards and step-father Vivek Mehra.

The image shows Masaba standing between Vivian and Vivek.

"I must have done something right to get this lucky #happyfathersday," she captioned the image which was taken during her wedding ceremony with Satyadeep Mishra in January 2023.

The post garnered several likes and comments.

"How adorable," a social media user commented.

"Too cute, " another one wrote.

Neena Gupta and former West Indies player Vivian Alexander Richards had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life. Neena welcomed her daughter Masaba on November 2, 1989. She raised her alone. In 2008, Neena got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Vivian came to India in January 2023 to attend Masaba's wedding with Satyadeep Misra. Masaba was extremely happy to tie the knot in the presence of her two fathers.

Masaba even shared a cute family picture along with a caption, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus."

The fam-jam snap featured her beau Satyadeep, Satyadeep's mother Nalinimisra Tyabji, his sister Chinmaya Misra, Neena Gupta, her husband Vivek Mehra and Masaba's father Viv Richards.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena and Satyadeep to actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

