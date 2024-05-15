Massive climax shoot begins for Nani's 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15 : Actor Nani's much-anticipated venture, 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram,' has been grabbing attention since its inception.

Under the directorial helm of Vivek Athreya and the production banner of film producer DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, this film marks a significant collaboration between Nani and Vivek Athreya after their successful stint with 'Ante Sundaraniki' in 2022.

Promising a novel portrayal of Nani, the film is now making waves as it ventures into its final phase of production.

The latest buzz surrounding 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' revolves around its climax shoot, which commenced recently in Hyderabad.

This action-packed spectacle is set to elevate the film's intensity, and the team spared no expense in crafting a monumental set for this purpose.

A sprawling set has been erected at an aluminium factory, signalling the grandeur and scale of this cinematic endeavour.

DVV Entertainment took to their social media platforms to share the excitement, stating, "It's time for the reverberating Thunderous Roar of Action once again! The climax shoot of #SaripodhaaSanivaaram is taking place on a huge set in Hyderabad. August 29th theatres lo pandagakki ready ga undandi."

https://twitter.com/dvvmovies/status/1790344241249669397?s=46

With this announcement, anticipation for the film's release on August 29th has skyrocketed.

'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' is not merely an action extravaganza; it's a meticulously crafted narrative that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

With a stellar cast featuring SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Sai Kumar P, among others, the film boasts talent both in front of and behind the camera.

Jakes Bejoy's music sets the tone, while Karthika Srinivas' editing and Murali G's cinematography add layers of finesse to the visual storytelling.

As the countdown begins for 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's' release, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Nani in a role that promises an exhilarating cinematic experience.

'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' will hit the silver screen on August 29.

