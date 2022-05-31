Master P condoles daughter Tytyana's death over emotional social media post

American rapper Percy 'Master P' Miller on Sunday shared the news of her 29-year-old daughter, Tytyana Miller's demise by posting an emotional social media post.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Master P took to his Instagram handle and shared a post mourning the loss of his daughter Tytyana.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel" he captioned the post.

Master P's son, Romeo Miller also shared a similar post in writing, on his Instagram account, condoling the death of his beloved sister, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she's in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. -RM" read the caption of Romeo's Instagram post.

Neither the rapper nor his son has revealed the cause of Tytyana's death, she was often featured in a show, Growing Up Hip Hop, which portrayed the lives of those who had a celebrity parent. The show documented Tytyana's struggle with addiction and substance abuse.

Further, in one of the episodes of the show in the year 2016, it was revealed that Master P had insisted his daughter seek treatment in a rehabilitation centre.

"I really hope TyTy is serious about making a change. In my house, I'm a drill sergeant because you need somebody to tame you and tell you 'I'm gonna fix this.' If you need to get help, we're here for you." cited the rapper in a confessional, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, Master P was honoured at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards for his massive accomplishments in the music industry.

( With inputs from ANI )

