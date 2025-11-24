Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: How Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani’s Film Performed Over Opening Weekend – Check Day-Wise Earnings

Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: The film ‘Mastiii 4’, starring Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani, collected an estimated Rs 3 crore on Sunday, the third day of its release. The comedy released on Friday, October 21, alongside Farhan Akhtar’s ‘120 Bahadur’. On opening day, it earned Rs 2.75 crore and maintained the same figure on Saturday. The total collection for the three days is estimated at Rs 8.50 crore, according to the early estimates by Sacnilk.

On Sunday, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.61 percent. Morning shows saw 5.59 percent occupancy, afternoon shows 12.91 percent, evening shows 17.02 percent and night shows 14.93 percent.

Day-wise Collections for ‘Mastiii 4’

Day 1 (Friday) – Rs 2.75 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) – Rs 2.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) – Rs 3 crore (early estimates)

Total – Rs 8.50 crore

Reports suggest the film was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore. Mastiii 4 follows three unhappy married men who plan to escape their boring lives. Their bold scheme brings thrills and surprises. The cast includes Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shreya Sharma, Ruhi Singh, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri, Natalia Janoszek, Jeetendra, Genelia Deshmukh, Shaad Randhawa and Tusshar Kapoor.

The screenplay is by Farrukh Dhondy, Abhinav Vaidya and Milap Zaveri. Milap Zaveri also directed the film. The producers are A Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

The Masti franchise began in 2004. Its second instalment Grand Masti released in 2013 and the third, Great Grand Masti, in 2016. After nine years, the fourth film brings a fresh cast including new female leads while retaining the original male stars.