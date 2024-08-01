Matt Damon often gets into 'creative arguments' with Affleck brothers

Los Angeles, Aug 1 Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck attended the New York premiere of 'The Instigators', where Matt Damon opened up about his friendship with Casey Affleck and his brother Ben Affleck.

The Affleck brothers and Matt Damon have been friends for more than 25 years since the latter and Ben co-wrote 'Good Will Hunting'.

Matt Damon said that after all these years, there are no surprises with the two siblings.

He told People: "They're consistently great. They're consistently incredible partners to work with. And no, there aren't really, usually, any surprises."

While the three collaborators will "get in creative arguments", Damon noted: "Those are healthy, and we know each other well enough that our feelings don't really get involved and our egos don't get involved. So it's a pretty healthy working relationship with both of them."

As per People, Damon and Casey, returned to their hometown of Boston to shoot the film in 2023. However, the project almost didn’t come to fruition until Casey enlisted help from Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso, Damon confirmed. Casey asked Barroso, 48, to get Damon to read 'The Instigators' script.

Damon noted that Barroso also served as a producer on the film, adding that "like Casey and like Ben" he "just trusts her taste."

"So when they say something, when they dig their heels in on something — any of them do — I pay attention," he admitted. "We all have blind spots creatively or otherwise. And, when I see somebody that I agree with so much feeling strongly about something, I look really carefully at it."

As per the movie’s official synopsis, 'The Instigators' follows Damon and Casey as Rory and Cobby: a father and an ex-con who team up to steal from a corrupt politician. When things go awry, the reluctant duo enlist the help of Rory’s therapist to evade capture. The movie is directed by Doug Liman, and written by Casey and Chuck Maclean.

Casey also told ExtraTV in an interview alongside Damon earlier this week that Barroso was instrumental in getting Damon to join him in the movie.

“I went through Lucy,” Casey said, referring to Barroso, “Who’s way more agreeable and has got better taste than Matt does."

