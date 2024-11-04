Matthew Lewis recalls working in 'Harry Potter' film series

Washington [US], November 4 : Actor Matthew Lewis recalled working in 'Harry Potter' films and why he thinks that the young cast avoided the struggles many former child stars experience in the public eye, reported People.

The cast also included Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

"We're very good at hiding all of those stories," he said, adding, "Although, that said, I was very excited about the prospect. I have quite a short attention span, so that's probably why I've never chosen a real career."

He added, "After 10 years in Harry Potter, I was ready to do something else and also was not keen to do anything that was going to lead to multiple series."

"One of the questions that was asked earlier about the pitfalls of being a child actor that we seem to have avoided, I would posit that a large degree of that was because we were all there together," he shared

"Frequently, you hear many stories of how they were the sole actor in that movie and having to carry that movie on their own and all of the pressures and anxieties that come with that. Whereas, we were all kind together."

Lewis talked about "a lot of the fears that we had were all shared and the thing not really of anymore for anyone else in the world will never be able to understand really what we went through and how it affected our personal lives except each other."

"It's one of the things that I've carried with me is those friendships," he shared," reported People.

He is best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series. He worked in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' in 2001. Lewis played the role for ten years, which concluded with the final instalment, 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2' (2011).

