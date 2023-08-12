Maui wildfire: Oprah Winfrey spotted helping residents, provides relief support to them

Hawaii [US], August 12 : Veteran talk show host Oprah Winfrey has come forward to show support for the island of Maui amid the current wave of deadly wildfires.

She was recently spotted at shelters on Maui visiting with people displaced by the wildfires and bringing much-needed supplies, CNN reported.

Local non-profit group Kāko’o Haleakalā posted a video on Instagram in which Winfrey is seen carrying pillows through crowds of people on cots and folding chairs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kāko'o Haleakalā (@kakoo_haleakala)

Winfrey owns property on the island, and her spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that she has been volunteering at emergency shelters.

“Oprah has been to several local shelters to ask first-hand what was most needed. She then went to Walmart and Costco to shop for the items and brought them back. It is heart-breaking devastation," Oprah’s spokesperson said.

It’s not the first time Winfrey has helped out in times of wildfires. In 2019, she opened a private road on her property in Maui to help people quickly escape a brush fire that broke out.

The death toll from the devastating wildfires in Hawaii has climbed to 67.

The government in the statement said, "The Lahaina fire is not yet contained." Earlier, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said that the death toll from the wildfires on the island of Maui in Hawaii had reached 59.

Speaking to CNN, Green said that all those deaths occurred in the open and not in buildings, "as people were trying to escape the fire." He said that there will be more fatalities. Josh Green said, "Without a doubt, there will be more fatalities. We do not know, ultimately, how many will have occurred." Hawaii's Governor ordered a comprehensive review of the state's actions in the hours after the wildfires erupted on the islands, earlier this week, including why warning sirens were not utilised to alert people on Maui.

Green said, "I authorized a comprehensive review this morning, to make sure that we know exactly what happened and when."He said that the emergency officials particularly faced challenges as the flames burning near Lahaina, which ultimately turned into a firestorm that razed nearly all of the historic town had died down for sometime before suddenly reigniting, and firefighters had shifted their focus to other areas on the island."

The telecommunications were destroyed very rapidly at that point, Green said, meaning that the tight-knit community was unable to alert one another by phone, as they typically do when there is an emergency. "That communication was cut off," the governor said. Green said he is not going to "make any excuse for anyone." However, the multiple fires burning at once had caused a "very fluid situation across the islands." He said that despite those challenges, they will do everything that can to find out to protect the people.

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, who is of Hawaiian descent, also reacted to the tragedy.

“We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who have been impacted by the recent wildfires,” the caption reads on one of Momoa’s posts, which reposted information from the community organization Aina Momona.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor