Maxi Jazz of 'Faithless' passes away at his home in London

Los Angeles, Dec 25 British singer-songwriter Maxi Jazz, the member of the English band 'Faithless', has died at the age of 65.

A statement shared on the Insomnia singer's Instagram said: "We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully at his home in South London last night."

"He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music. He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him."

"He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius."

As per The Mirror, sister Bliss and many more stars also paid tribute to the dance music icon on Twitter this evening.

Sharing a picture of the 'God Is a DJ' hitmaker with her followers, she wrote: "Maxi Jazz 1957-2022. We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night. Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y'hear."

Fans quickly replied to the tweet to pass on their condolences and pay tribute to Maxi. "Sad news. He was a massive part of some timeless tracks," one wrote on Twitter as the news broke.

"Really sorry to hear this news Blissy, he was a lovely man - and really thoughtful & philosophical in rhymes and in deeds," another added.

Maxi's band Faithless also paid tribute to their late bandmate this evening, tweeting: "He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible."

