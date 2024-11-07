"May Chhath Maiya's blessings remain on everyone...": Ravi Kishan extends Chhath Puja greetings to fans

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and actor Ravi Kishan wished his fans and the Bhojpuri community on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Speaking to ANI, Kishan said, "Happy Chhath Puja to everyone. May Chhath Maiya's blessings remain on everyone... We wish Chhath to the Bhojpuri community all over the world."

While extending his festive greetings, Kishan also expressed his grief over the death of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha.

"She will be missed a lot... She never sang any kind of songs to earn money. She always maintained her dignity while protecting Bhojpuri culture," the actor said.

Sharda Sinha, a popular figure in Bhojpuri folk music, passed away on Tuesday at 9.20 pm due to refractory shock caused by septicaemia, according to an official from AIIMS Delhi.

She was particularly celebrated for her renditions of the songs associated with the Chhath festival, a key cultural event in Bihar, which her music had become synonymous with.

Meanwhile, Chhath Puja is widely celebrated across the country, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Devotees in these states, as well as in Delhi, began rituals early Tuesday morning at the Yamuna and Ganga ghats.

The festival starts with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, focusing on purification and preparation. This is followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi.

The festivities will conclude on November 8.

