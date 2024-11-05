'May Chhathi Maiya bless her': Arvind Kejriwal sends prayers for singer Sharda Sinha amid cancer battle

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, extended his heartfelt wishes to Padma Bhushan awardee and renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, who is currently under treatment for cancer at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Taking to his official social media platform X, Kejriwal wrote, "I pray for the speedy recovery of folk singer Sharda Sinha ji. May Chhathi Maiya continue to bless her, Sharda ji will soon recover and return among us. Our prayers are with her."

लोकगायिका शारदा सिन्हा जी की सेहत में जल्द सुधार के लिए मैं प्रार्थना करता हूँ। छठी मइया अपना आशीर्वाद बनाएँ रखें, शारदा जी जल्द ही स्वस्थ होकर हमारे बीच लौटेंगी। हमारी प्रार्थनाएँ उनके साथ हैं। https://t.co/8e9Htn6d63— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 5, 2024

The 72-year-old Sinha, celebrated for her soulful renditions of folk music, particularly during the Chhath festival, is battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, which she has been fighting since 2018.

Her health condition recently worsened, leading to her being placed on a ventilator at AIIMS.

In a statement, AIIMS confirmed that Sinha remains "hemodynamically stable but under constant monitoring."

Earlier, AIIMS confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also in direct contact with her medical team, personally overseeing her treatment.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is continuously monitoring her condition and is in direct contact with the treating doctors. He has conveyed his prayers for her good health and speedy recovery through the treating team," the statement from the hospital read.

Noted folk singer, Smt. Sharda Sinha is admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi for treatment. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is continuously monitoring her condition and is in direct contact with the treating doctors. He has conveyed his prayers for her good health and… — AIIMS, New Delhi (@aiims_newdelhi) November 5, 2024

Sharda Sinha, known as the 'Voice of Chhath', has long been synonymous with the festival celebrated across Bihar and other regions of North India. Her iconic songs have become an integral part of the celebrations.

In a conversation with ANI, her son, Anshuman Sinha, shared that Prime Minister Modi had personally reached out to assure him that all necessary support would be provided for her treatment.

The folk singer's family continues to keep her fans updated on her condition through social media.

Sharda Sinha, a veteran of the music scene since the 1970s, has contributed immensely to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music.

Her work was recognized with the Padma Bhushan in 2018, and she has also been honoured with a National Film Award for her contributions to regional cinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor