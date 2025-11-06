“Maybe in 100 Years I’ll Build a Body Like Yours”: Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Sonu Sood’s Birthday Wish

Real-life hero Sonu Sood once again proved that behind his powerful physique lies an equally strong heart. The actor, known for his humanitarian spirit and dedication both on and off screen, took to social media to wish his “brother” Shah Rukh Khan a happy birthday, and the internet can’t get enough of the exchange.

Sharing a collage of their pictures together, Sonu wrote, “Happy birthday mere bhai �� keep ruling for another 100 years.” The post instantly radiated warmth, respect, and genuine affection — a reflection of the bond the two stars share. But what truly set the internet buzzing was SRK’s trademark witty response: “And maybe in those 100 years I’ll get to build a body like yours… haha love u my man.”

Over the years, Sonu Sood has earned immense love, not just for his fitness and acting, but for his humanity, humility, and the warmth he brings to every interaction. This exchange was yet another reminder of why he’s one of the most respected and admired figures in the industry, someone who celebrates others with sincerity and joy. Once again, Sonu proved that whether it’s through his onscreen performances or his real-life gestures, he’s truly the man with a golden heart.