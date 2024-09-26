MC Square drops his new power-packed track ‘Farida Drip’

Mumbai, Sep 26 Renowned hip-hop artist MC Square, best known for his foot-tapping numbers ‘Laado’ and ‘Naina Ki Talwar’ has unveiled his latest track titled ‘Farida Drip’ in a giant collaboration with his newly formed group hailed as ‘Ferozi’.

The song is from the upcoming album Ferozi: The Arrival which features, MC Square, with MNDP, Gurjar HB, Mark Bhatia and SkyMeriJaan. The song begins with a powerful, menacing chord and swiftly switches to thunderous drums by bringing the group together with their style and giving powerful voices that thoroughly capture the attention of the audience.

Their latest album marks the power-packed arrival of the group, driven by the hunger to feature the hip-hop culture like never before by symbolizing a new wave of music that blends storytelling with a touch of street culture in its raw form.

Speaking on such a momentous occasion, MC Square said, “Being a Ferozi is like being part of a family united by a single vision - brotherhood. The six of us have come together to tell our stories in the rawest form. Our first single, Farida Drip, is our way of announcing that we’re here to make waves in the Indian hip-hop scene, and we’re doing it on our own terms.”

“With Ferozi, we’re representing Faridabad, our roots, culture, and Desi hip-hop on a global level.” MC Square concluded.

The ‘Ferozi’ band members also expressed their thoughts on collaborating. One of the members said, “Ferozi is the start of something big, and Farida Drip is just the beginning. We’ve all faced our own battles growing up in Faridabad, and that struggle is what fuels our music.”

“Ferozi is a raw reflection of our lives and the world around us. With this collective, we want to show the world the strength and versatility of Desi hip-hop, and we’re here to make sure our voices are heard,” He concluded.

The powerful track is produced by ZeroToOne and helmed by Inflict which is currently streaming on all the platforms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor