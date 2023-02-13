MC Stan poses with Salman Khan after winning Bigg Boss 16, says "Ammi ka sapna poora"

After lifting the Bigg Boss 16 trophy on MC Stan shared a couple of pictures with the show host Salman Khan.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Stan dropped pictures of himself posing with Salman and his trophy.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "WE CREATED HISTORY. STAYED REAL THROUGHOUT , REPPED HIPHOP ON NATIONAL TV. Ammi ka Sapna poora hogaya & trophy P-town aagayi. Jis jis ne pyaar dikhaya sabko Haq hai ending tak Stan."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cok1FhmKmiK/?

The rapper emerged as winnier of the Bigg Boss 16 season, beating Shiv Thakare.

MC Stan's journey inside the Bigg Boss house has been a remarkable one! His witty one-liners and bold demeanour helped him rule hearts in a very short period of time.

His bond with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik was also loved by many.

Stan won the support of many rappers including Raftaar, Divine, Badshah, Ikka, Emiway Bantai, Karan Aujla, Seedhe Maut, Munawar and many others. They even sent video messages to Stan during the finale episode.

Stan now takes with him a cash prize of Rs 31.80 lakhs along with the trophy and a car.

Along with the trophy, Stan takes with him a cash prize of Rs 31.80 lakhs and a car.

At the grand finale, it was MC Stan Vs Shiv Thakare after Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary bid farewell to the show. Before he was announced as the winner of the show, it was quite a nail-biting experience for all his fans, however, he beat Shiv Thakare in the game to secure first position in the show.

Shiv Thakare is the runner's up and Priyanka secured the third position in the show.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor