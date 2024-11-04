"Me and mine...": Drashti Dhami shares first pic with her newborn daughter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : This year's Diwali was extra special for actor Drashti Dhami, as she celebrated the festival of lights with her newborn daughter.

The 'Madhubala' actress welcomed her first child, a baby girl last month and recently shared the first picture of her little one on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Drashti posted an adorable family picture featuring herself, her husband Niraj Khemka, and their baby girl. In the picture, Drashti is seen holding her daughter, while her husband sits beside her, both smiling and cherishing the moment.

Along with the photo, Drashti wrote, "Gonna be a little late for a while to all the parties! Nevertheless, Happy Diwali from me and mine and MINE. To you and your."

Earlier in October, the couple took to their Instagram account to share the happy news with their fans through an adorable post.

"Straight from heaven into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start," the couple wrote in their announcement, sharing that their baby was born on October 22, 2024.

Actors including Shakti Arora, Kishwer Merchantt, Aditya Seal, and Disha Parmar were among those who sent warm wishes to the new parents.

Drashti Dhami announced her pregnancy on June 14.

On the work front, Drashti was last seen in the series 'Duranga', co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. Apart from that, she has also been part of several TV soaps, such as 'Dil Mill Gayye', 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', and 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', among others.

