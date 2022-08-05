Meet Deep Gautam: The Toy Dancer

Hailing from a small town in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Deep Gautham the toy dancer has made it into the big league within a very short span. Finding his passion from a very young age, the teenager found comfort in dancing. He wanted to be different in his field and create a brand for himself and so did he! In an era where few dancers picked a bold form, Deep had a steadfast mind towards doing something extraordinary! Boy did he do it? The answer is yes as he learned the beautiful art of Toy Dancing. From making it to America's Got Talent, ahead of many artists. He won everyone's hearts with his unique dance style which he calls the "Toy Dance. He got selected for the 17th season of America's popular showDeep Gautam has worked hard to reach to this platform.

At first, his relatives and friends used to make fun of his talent. The journey wasn't easy, but it was worth the effort. He not only wanted to dance as a "Toy" but wanted to live his life as one. His extraordinary makeovers like dying his hair red, and dressing up like a Toy was not easily accepted by society, every step of his journey was a race and a fight against the narrow mindsets of people around him! There were days when deep found it hard to get out of his room and find acceptance in society, but he did not give up. Deep learned the intricacies of a particular technique dance forum toy dance. Despite the ridicule and taunts of relatives and friends, he polished his dance with hard work and dedication.His work is also getting a lot of appreciation through the Josh app. In the year 2019, Deep made his place in the semi-finals of Sony SAB's reality show 'India Ke Mast Kalandar. Apart from this, Deep has been a part of the Telugu reality show 'Dancey Pulse. Today deep is not only creating fantastic content collaborating with Josh but also has found a great community of talented folks like him who appreciate and love him for his masterpieces thanks to Josh!