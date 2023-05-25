Meet Ranveer, Alia's family from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', check out posters

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 25 : After introducing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's first look, Karan Johar shared the posters of Rocky and Rani's family from his upcoming movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Making his 51st birthday more special and building more excitement among fans, Karan shared new posters.

Sharing the posters, he wrote, "Meet the Randhawas & the Chatterjees - the two families of this 'kahaani'!The power of family will decide the fate of love. Come, be a part of it all & more with #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

Ranveer's Randhawas family poster featuring Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Aamir Bashir, Anjali Dinesh Anand and Kshitee Jog.

And now turn to meet Alia aka Rani's family, the Chatterjees.

Apart from Alia, poster show Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Choudhury, and Namit Das.

As soon as the posters were poster, the filmmaker's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Soni Razdan wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday."

Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis.

Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Whooot whooottt."

Karan took to Insta and introduced Ranveer as Rocky and Alia as Rani.

In the poster, Ranveer in his uber-cool flamboyant avatar donning statement outfits. In one of the posters, he can be seen wearing a black biker jacket with pointy studs.

Sharing the posters, he wrote, "An absolute 'heartthrob', who wears his own heart on his sleeve - meet Rocky! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

The birthday boy also dropped Alia's poster. She is seen in an ethnic attire with bindi and nose ring look on point.

Karan captioned the post, "Ladies & gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts - meet Rani!"

On Wednesday, Karan shared a special post to celebrate his 25 years as a director in Bollywood and made an announcement about the first look of his upcoming film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'.

Karan took to social media and posted a video to mark the special occasion.

"Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director's chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it. See you tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July," he wrote.

In the video, he shared glimpses from his memorable movies like, 'Kuch Kuch hota hai', 'My name is Khan', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Student of the Year'.

As Karan Johar completed 25 years in Bollywood, many B-town celebrities expressed their happiness.

Karan, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998, is returning to director's chair after a gap of seven years. He is all set to come up with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on July 28, 2023.

