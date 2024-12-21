Mega pre-release event of Ram Charan starrer Game Changer to held in Dallas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 : Global star Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' will be having its grand pre-release event at Curtis Culwell Center, Dallas, USA, on Saturday. The overseas bookings for the film have already started.

After a wait of three years, Ram Charan's highly anticipated return to silver screens in a lead role will be concluded with the release of the film 'Game Changer.'

The film is slated to release in the theatres on January 10, 2025. It is directed by S Shankar and stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Nassar, Sunil Prakash Raj and Jayaram in prominent roles.

The makers and Ram Charan have started the promotion of the film through song and poster releases and pre-release events.

Taking to his social media, Ram Charan announced the date and venue of the Pre-release event in Dallas, USA. Solidifying his status as a Global Star, Ram Charan is set to become the first Indian actor who has hosted a pre-release event in the United States.

In the video, Ram Charan donned a white shirt and jacket and paired it with black pants and sunglasses. He announced that the event will be held at Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas on December 21.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDwxV0avsOg/

In the United States, the buzz around Game Changer is just as intense, with fans eagerly anticipating Ram Charan's arrival. With his larger-than-life presence and a good track record in films like the Oscar-winning RRR, Game Changer is expected to create a massive uproar at the global Box Office.

The teaser of the film was lauched in Lucknow at a grand event attended by the team of the 'Game Changer' including Kiara and director S Shankar.

Notably, Ram Charan attended the teaser launch event of 'Game Changer' barefoot in Lucknow. He was spotted wearing an all-black ethnic outfit - kurta, pyjama and stole.

The over-one-minute-long 'Game Changer' teaser shows Ram Charan going from academia to action. In the clip, he can be seen fighting goons and even romancing Kiara Advani.

Reportedly, the film is set in the world of politics and centres around the story of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who takes on corrupt politicians and fights for fair elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor