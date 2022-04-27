Megan Fox explains why she and Machine Gun Kelly drink each other's 'blood'

Los Angeles, April 27 Actress Megan Fox sees her blood-drinking ceremonies with rapper beau Machine Gun Kelly as "a passage".

Fox shared: "When I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.' He is much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.'"

The loved-up couple travelled to Cost Rica in 2021, when they consumed together the psychoactive plant brew ayahuasca, which is thought to open the mind and heal past traumas, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The Hollywood star has now explained how their romance benefited from the experience.

She said: "It bound us together in a way. It confirmed a lot of things for us that I needed to know or I needed to feel. It opened a door for a lot of healing for me, from a personal experience I had with him, that allowed us to get to a place where we were now seeking the right outlets to heal moving forward."

Fox went public with their relationship in 2020, having previously been married to actor Brian Austin Green.

The 'Transformers' star thinks she's been manifesting her fiance since she was just four years old.

She explained: "He's literally my exact physical type that I've been manifesting since I was four.

"I'm also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would've looked like or been like if it wasn't for me."

