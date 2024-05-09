Megastar Chiranjeevi honoured with Padma Vibhushan award

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Megastar Chiranjeevi on Thursday was honoured with the second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, by the Government of India.

Chiranjeevi received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Vibhushan to Konidela Chiranjeevi in the field of Art. pic.twitter.com/dh1ehQJz8m—(@ANI) May 9, 2024

The recipients of this year's Padma awards were announced on Republic Day Evening.

Expressing his gratitude over the special honour, Chiranjeevi earlier said, "After hearing this news, I became speechless. I'm really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audiences, fans, my blood brothers and blood sisters that allowed me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude in ways that I can, though I know I can never do enough."

Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He is known for his movies such as 'Vijetha', 'Indra', 'Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.', and most recently he was seen in 'Bholaa Shankar'. He made his debut in 1978 with the film Punadhirallu and since then he has been entertaining audience with his versatile acting skills.

Notably, he is the father of actor Ram Charan Teja and the uncle of actors Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej, Niharika and Sai Dharam Tej.

