Meghan Markle mourns demise of her beloved friend

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has paid an emotional tribute to her beloved friend who passed away suddenly.

In a letter posted on the website of Mayhew, an animal welfare charity that chose Meghan as one of four organizations it will support as its royal patron in 2019, Meghan said she was introduced to the charity by animal behaviourist Oli Juste, who passed away "tragically and suddenly" in January earlier this year, People reported.

"It has left me, and so many others, heartbroken and reflective- knowing that the legacy he leaves for our furry friends is beautifully simple: just love them," she wrote.

Meghan added, "Especially those left behind or forgotten. In his memory, we will be creating the Oli Juste wing at Mayhew, to shelter the animals who may have a harder time finding their forever homes. Because much like Oli, they will never be forgotten, and they will always be loved."

Meghan also shared that Oli and his fiance Rob "helped take care of my rescue dog, Jay, when I just moved to the UK and he was recovering from a debilitating accident. He loved him like he was theirs."

She concluded her letter by revealing that she has sponsored a dog kennel in her son Archie's name.

"As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need," she said. "I hope you will show them your support in whatever ways you can. When you do, you will be contributing not just to animal welfare but to the shared welfare of us all," she informed.

( With inputs from ANI )

