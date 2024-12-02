Meghan Trainor reveals she got "too much botox" due to which it is difficult to "smile anymore"

Washington [US], December 2 : Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor admitted that her cosmetic procedure went wrong. She shared that she had "too much Botox" and due to which she "cannot smile", reported People.

"I got too much Botox and I need help," Meghan said at the Workin' On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor podcast.

"I messed up. I've had Botox, like, a handful of times ... just my forehead," she added.

She also shared that she had filler on her upper lip, which she regrets. "Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip," she said. "And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living it was not true."

Meghan continued that because of the cosmetic procedures "I cannot smile anymore."

Speaking about her decision to try Botox for the first time, she said, "I was like, 'This is young.' People gave me compliments saying 'You look rested.' So I was like, 'I'm going to do it again.' I just got back from tour."

She shared that from her experience she learned that "don't try everything," reported People.

