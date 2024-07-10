Meghna Gulzar shares adorable pic of parents Rakhee-Gulzar enjoying Monsoon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : Ace filmmaker Meghna Gulzar delighted her fans by sharing an adorable picture of her parents, Rakhee and Gulzar, enjoying 'samose and chai' during the rainy season.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Meghna dropped a family picture that captured a beautiful moment.

In the picture, Rakhee and Gulzar are seen enjoying their time with family, and savouring tasty snacks while appreciating the monsoon weather.

Meghna captioned the picture, "Samose, chai aur baarish...Bliss!"

Soon after the filmmaker dropped the picture, fans chimed in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "Good to see Gulzar Saab. Keep treating his devotees like us with posts on him from his everyday life."

Another fan commented, "More power to the family!!!Keep Rocking Gulzars."

"Bilkul 'Sehmat' hoon Meghnaji.. Rakhi ji ko dekha, Samose bhi sweet ho gayein what beautiful eyes she has.. and Gulzarsahab..," penned a third fan.

Sampooran Singh Kalra, also known as Gulzar, has penned several memorable and iconic songs in Hindi cinema. He started his career as a lyricist with the film 'Kabuliwala', starring Balraj Sahni.

He has penned songs and scripts in numerous films, and also directed several acclaimed feature films including 'Maachis', 'Aandhi', 'Mausam', 'Khushboo', 'Parichay' and 'Koshish'.

The legendary lyricist and poet was honoured with the Jnanpith Award in February this year.

Talking about Rakhee, she will be next seen in the Bengali film 'Aamar Boss.'

The film, which was supposed to be released in June, is expected to hit the theatres in December 2024.

The film marks the comeback of Rakhee to the big screen after 21 years.

