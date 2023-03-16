Meghna Gulzar shares picture with Vicky Kaushal from 'Sam Bahadur' shoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 : After completing the shoot of her upcoming directorial 'Sam Bahadur', Meghna Gulzar shared a couple of pictures with the team and cast.

Taking to Instagram, Meghna dropped a picture with Vicky along with a caption. She wrote, "The man. And the muse. It has been an honour to tell the story of Field Marshal Sam HFJ Manekshaw MC. And a privilege to have had @vickykaushal09 on this immense journey."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp1xu0coR-R/

She also shared pictures with the production and directorial team.

Vicky re-shared Meghna's story and wrote, "It was only possible with you holding my hand and guiding me every step of the way."

On Tuesday, Vicky took to Insta and shared a new still from the sets of the film on his stories which he captioned, "It's a Film wrap!! Sam Bahadur 1-12-23."

In the picture, Vicky could be seen dressed up as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and sitting on a car bonnet, with director Meghna Gulzar standing in front of him.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Talking about the film, Vicky said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

Meanwhile, Vicky will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next romantic comedy film with Sara Ali Khan and in a yet-to-be-titled film alongside Triptii Dimri.

The Vicky-starrer is a co-production of Prime Video with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. It is touted to be an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy.

