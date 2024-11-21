Meghnathan Passes Away: Noted Malayalam Actor Dies Due Lung Related Illness

Meghnathan, the renowned Malayalam actor, has passed away at the age of 60 due to complications from a lung illness. He had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

The son of actor Balan K. Nair, Meghnathan was a well-known figure in the Malayalam film industry, with a career spanning over five decades. He featured in more than 50 films, making his debut in 1983 with the movie Asthram. He is survived by his wife Susmitha and daughter Parvathi. His final rites will be held at his home in Shoranur.