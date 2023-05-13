Mel Gibson to direct Mark Wahlberg-starrer suspense film 'Flight Risk'

Los Angeles, May 13 Controversial Hollywood figures and 'Father Stu' co-stars Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg are teaming for another film, with Gibson back in the director's chair for the first time since 'Hacksaw Ridge'.

Gibson is helming 'Flight Risk' for Lionsgate, which will be taking the project to Cannes, reports Variety. Davis Entertainment is producing, alongside Gibson and Bruce Davey through their Icon Productions.

The logline says that Wahlberg will be starring as "a pilot transporting a dangerous criminal for trial."

"We love the undeniable electric pairing of Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg," Joe Drake, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. "These world-class talents combining for this dynamic, character-driven film will make Flight Risk one of the most suspense-filled, must-see events of the year."

As per Variety, Lionsgate acquired the worldwide distribution rights via Lauren Bixby and Christopher Davis, who negotiated on behalf of the studio. Alex Lebovici of Hammerstone studios is serving as executive producer and is financing. Neil Sacker of Sacker Entertainment Law and Alex Lebovici negotiated the deal on behalf of the producers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor