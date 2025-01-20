Melania Trump steals attention with her classy hat, navy coat at Donald Trump's inauguration

Washington, DC [US], January 20 : US President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump wore a custom navy coat by Adam Lippes and a matching boater hat by Eric Javits for Trump's inauguration on Monday.

Both are American designers so she supported domestic design talents.

She completed her look with black leather gloves and dark blue suede pumps.

Surely her fashion choice is different from the one she made during her husband's 2017 inauguration.

That time she wore Ralph Lauren, as per Page Six.

At the time, she opted for a blue cashmere dress and cropped jacket with a mock neck collar.

She accessorized with matching Manolo Blahnik pumps and gloves in the same colour, as reported by the outlet.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States as during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.

Prior to Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn-in as US Vice-President. Earlier, Trump alongside outgoing US President Joe Biden arrived at US Capitol from White House for the swearing-in ceremony. Earlier Vice President Kamala Harris accompanied VP elect JD Vance to the Capitol.

Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, arrived at Rotunda along with Vance's wife, Usha Vance. Biden's wife, Jill Biden and Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, arrived ahead of them.

Trump's cabinet nominees took seats ahead of his inauguration. Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and tech billionaire Elon Musk, the co-chairs of the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency, also attended the ceremony.

Former US Presidents and First ladies, including Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, George Bush and Laura Bush attended Trump's inauguration. Former US President Barack Obama was also present during the ceremony.

Donald Trump's children Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump and Baron Trump were present in US Capitol to attend his inauguration. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Google CEO Sundar Pichai attended the ceremony.

