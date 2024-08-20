Melanie Griffith celebrates daughter Stella Bandaeras' engagement to Alex Gruszynski

Washington [US], August 20 : Actor Melanie Griffith has shared the joyful news that her daughter, Stella Banderas, is engaged to entrepreneur Alex Gruszynski.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the 67-year-old actor announced the engagement and celebrated the couple's love story.

Griffith shared a series of black-and-white photos of Stella and Alex, reflecting on their journey from childhood friends to an engaged couple.

Along with the pictures, the actor added a caption that read, "He asked.... On bended knee... she said yes Stella and Alex are engaged to be married Their love story began in pre-school! True love, deep love! Congratulations to the beloveds!!!

The pictures included an adorable picture of the couple enjoying a picnic on the grass and another of Stella showing off her sparkling new engagement ring.

Stella, the daughter of Griffith and her ex-husband Antonio Banderas, also shared the happy news on her own Instagram page.

She posted a carousel of photos that featured both throwback images from their childhood and more recent pictures, including one of the couple sharing a kiss on a couch.

"I get to hang out with my favourite person on earth forever!!!!!!!!," read the caption of her post.

