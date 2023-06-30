Melanie Lynskey pens tribute to her friend Julian Sands, says 'I Will Never Forget You'

California [US], June 30 : New Zealand actor Melanie Lynskey is distraught over the death of English actor Julian Sands.

The 65-year-old actor died on Tuesday after going missing in January while hiking Mount Baldy in California, PEOPLE reported.

Lynskey, 46, paid heartfelt tribute to Sands on Instagram on Wednesday, recalling their first meeting and Sands' breakout role in 1985's A Room with a View.

"Julian Sands. I met you on the set of Rose Red in 2000," the Yellowjackets star's post began alongside a sepia-tone photo of the pair dancing. "A Room With A View was a movie I had seen dozens of times, and I adored you in it. I was so nervous I could barely speak to you. When I did finally tell you what the movie/you meant to me, I was struck by your humility, your lack of ego, the absence of any grandstanding. I got the sense that it was a very special film to you but also just a job, in a long line of interesting, eclectic jobs, all of which you were so grateful to have had."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuD2xnrrINV/

Lynskey went on to detail the pair's friendship and how Sands surprised her one night by taking her to the opera. "We became fast friends. You bought me so many presents, mostly huge and intimidating non-fiction books and classical music CDs," she continued. "You found out I'd never been to the opera, and so you came to my apartment one night and picked me up, took me out for champagne, and took me to the opera. You giggled when I yawned."

"In return, I played you the entirety of Dr Dre's '2001', made you talk on the phone with my boyfriend in New Zealand, and agonized with you over whether to see Billy Bragg or Bright Eyes, both of whom were only in Seattle for ONE NIGHT and oh no whatever would I do."

Lynskey concluded her post, "You were gracious and patient and tons of fun. We lost touch, but I have never forgotten your kindness and I will never forget you. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones."

Sands was also remembered by actor Selma Blair, who wrote in the comments section, "A beautiful tribute." A remarkable individual."

The San Fernando Sheriff's Department confirmed on Tuesday that the remains discovered by recreational hikers in the Mount Baldy area over the weekend were those of Sands, as per PEOPLE.

"The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results," the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a statement. "We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to try to locate Mr. Sands."

In addition to 'A Room with a View,' the British actor is best known for his roles in 'Warlock' (1989) and 'Arachnophobia' (1990).

