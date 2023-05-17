Melissa McCarthy opens up about her role in 'The Little Mermaid'

Los Angeles [US], May 17 : Two-time Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy will be seen playing the villain 'Ursula' in Halle Bailey's starrer 'The Little Mermaid'.

Sharing more details about the role, McCarthy said, "I never thought I would get to play such a wildly iconic villain," says McCarthy. "She is delicious and she's a broad, and in fact, I always picture her in my head as holding a martini and a cigarette. She's so dishy and conniving, and yet I still always feel for her because she's the outcast and she didn't start off bad. I think she's been alone in her lair for so long with her eels Flotsam and Jetsam, that she's gone a little batty."

She added, "Her lair holds a collection of all her treasures. There are skulls, clams, pearls, and remnants of people that have crossed her. It is dark and murky, and it has kind of a boudoir feel. There's a lushness and a dankness at the same time because she is in a very dark place, literally and emotionally. My goal was to create a villain you can love and despise at the same time."

Disney India will release The Little Mermaid on May 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor