Men in Black Actor Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria Jones Found Dead at San Francisco Hotel on New Year’s Day

'Men in Black' actor Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria Jones, was found dead at a hotel in San Francisco early on New Year’s Day. She was 34. According to media reports, Victoria was found unresponsive on the 14th floor of the Fairmont San Francisco in the early hours of Jan. 1. A hotel guest discovered her lying in the hallway and initially believed she was intoxicated, a source told the Daily Mail. The guest alerted hotel staff, who then called emergency services and began CPR.

The San Francisco Fire Department said it received a call at about 2:52 a.m. regarding a person in medical distress at the hotel. In a statement shared with Us Weekly, the department said paramedics assessed the individual at the scene and declared her dead. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the fire department performed an assessment. The person was declared deceased,” the statement said. The fire department added that police and the medical examiner’s office were called, and the scene was handed over to them.

It remains unclear whether Victoria was a registered guest at the hotel or why she was on the 14th floor. Police have reportedly said there were no immediate signs of foul play. Media reports stated no drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, and there were no visible signs of trauma on her body. The cause of death has not yet been determined, and the investigation is ongoing.

Who was Victoria Jones?

Victoria Jones was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones, 79, and his former wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The former couple also have a son, Austin Jones, 43.

Victoria largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years. As a child, she appeared in small roles, including a brief appearance in Men in Black II (2002). She also featured in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005), a film directed by her father, and appeared on the television series One Tree Hill.

Tommy Lee Jones and his representatives have not issued a statement. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected after the medical examiner completes identification and autopsy procedures.