Mere Bhai Jaise Hein: Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Gets Angry on Media for Addressing Her Bodyguard as ‘Bouncer’

Bigg Boss 19 is over and all contestant are currently enjoying the fame. Tanya Mittal, who was one of the finalist was spotted outside the Mumbai after Sidhivinayak darshan and while leaving she got angry on media for calling her bodyguards bouncer. Video of her scolding media to address them properly has gone viral on social media.

Tanya Mittal is making headlines after coming out of the Bigg Boss 19 house. In a recent viral video, Tanya got angry at the media as they referred to her bodyguards as "bouncer." Tanya angrily responded to paparazzi, stating, "Koi bhi aise nahi bolega, mere bhai jaise hain wo (No one will talk like that; he is like a brother to me) (sic)." She clarified, "Naam hai unka, koi bouncer wagera nahi hain, bhot salon se mere sath hain (He has a name, he’s not a bouncer, he has been with me for many years)."Following her exit from Bigg Boss 19, Tanya visited Siddhivinayak Ganpati Mandir.

She captioned a video of her meeting children at the temple, "Kya mei sach mei Haar gayi ?? Ganpati Bappa Moreya 🙏🏻 (sic)."Fans commented on her post, with one writing, "Only you are winner Tanya," and another adding, "You are the real winner tanya boss." During the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, host Salman Khan praised Tanya, stating the show wouldn't have been the same without her and that she was its biggest contributor. Tanya, sharing a clip of her journey on the show, thanked fans for their unwavering love and support, calling them her "forever strength."