'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' wins 2nd Best Film Award at Jaipur International Film Fest

Mumbai, Jan 8 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' starring Divyenndu, Anupria Goenka and Anant Vidhaat in the lead, was recently conferred with 2nd Best Film Award in the Sridevi Indian Panorama section at the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF).

The top award for the Best Film in the Sridevi Indian Panorama section was given to '4 Sum', directed by Neeraj Gwal. The 3rd Best Film award in the same category went to 'Natyam' helmed by Revanth Korukonda.

'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' directed by Faraz Haider, touches upon the contemporary situations of the country across the rural and urban divide. It tells how the urban youth can become a definitive part of rural economics.

Sharing his excitement, Divyenndu said, "I am so happy and elated about our win at the Jaipur Film Festival. This one is very special, as it is more than a film for me and I wish to dedicate it to the farmers of this country with all my heart. 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' is a film packed with emotions, fun and an extremely relevant message so I hope everybody is gonna really enjoy it."

Director Faraz Haider added, "We are truly grateful to JIFF for honouring us with this award as 'Mere Desh ki Dharti' is a film that speaks a lot about the current scenario of youth and farmers".

The film's producer Vaishali Sarwankar said, "To be honoured and recognised is always special, to us 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' means a lot as it's my first film as a producer. The team has poured blood, sweat and tears into it. Truly grateful to JIFF for recognising it and introducing it to the world."

The film, which also stars Inaamulhaq, Brijendra Kala, Rajesh Sharma, Atul Shrivastava and Farrukh Jafar is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 11.

