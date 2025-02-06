'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' Song 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' Brings Back the ‘Filmy’ Charm of the 90’s!

The recently released trailer of 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' has left the netizens in splits, and it is continuing to leave them in a fit of laughter with each passing day. The viewers lauded the quirky trailer for its humorous scenes, on-point jokes, and the 'love circle' element. Now, the makers of the film dropped the film's situational comedy song, 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan', and it carries a very refreshing upbeat vibe. The song features Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet, who set the dance floor on fire with their infectious thumkas to deliver the ultimate party song of the season, with a blend of comedy. It's a catfight loading between Bhumi and Rakul, who literally go daggers at one another in the video. While Arjun’s endearing avatar is appealing, he is caught bullied by two women and looks very affable while that happens. The song captures the feeling of 'Biwi No.1', 'No Entry', 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The naughtiness that those songs and videos generated as opposed to conforming merely to the recent standards of chasing 'hooksteps' is clearly visible in 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan'.

Speaking about the song, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' director Mudassar Aziz said, "The idea was to try and transport our audiences to the feeling of those memorable 'filmy' songs that are the identity of Hindi Cinema. I have always loved them and had the opportunity to attempt this because Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film in that very genre.” 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' from 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' is sung by Badshah and Kanika Kapoor, while it is composed by the duo, Akshay & IP. Expressing excitement about 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan', Badshah said, "'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' is the ultimate vibe of the season. It is peppy, it is upbeat, and carries a very filmy vibe to it. I had a blast while working on this song, and I assure the audience that 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' will leave you grooving!"

Kanika Kapoor stated, "Kanika Kapoor stated, "It's been a while since we've had a party anthem. What better to kickstart 2025 with a song that's a party starter itself! 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' is THE track we've been waiting for, and it carries all the elements to uplift your mood!" Music composers Akshay & IP said, "'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' is the ultimate dance track - a mix of new age elements and irresistible rhythms that will keep you moving all night long. With its infectious vibe and feel-good energy, this party anthem is sure to elevate your mood and get the celebration started! This track is also a homage and our humble attempt at a tribute to the legendary Bappi Lahiri, Lata Mangeshkar, Shabbir Kumar and Anjaan.”

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared, "Whenever your retro game is on, this is among the top 10 songs to be on your playlist. I'm very glad and happy with the way it has turned out and I hope that the audiences enjoy it too." 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' is a refreshing comedy film of the season that is poised to make you laugh your hearts out. While Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, and Bhumi Pednekar are set to take the viewers on a ride of a 'love circle, they are joined by Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and Dino Morea. 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who continues to keep the laughter meter shooting up after 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and 'Khel Khel Mein'. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' releases in the theatres on 21st February 2025.