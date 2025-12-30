Mere Samne Yeh Sab Nahi Karna: Bigg Boss 19 Fame Farrhana Bhatt Schools Paps For 'Piya Hein' Remark, Fans React

Bigg Boss contestants are currently enjoying after getting locked down in the house for three months. Farrhana, who is known for her instant replies to criticism, schooled Paps for disrespecting her. Bigg Boss 16 runner up Farrhana recently went for a dinner in Mumbai, where media spotted her. As she exited the restaurant, one of the Pap commented 'Piya hein.' Instead of getting angry, Farrhana calmly replied to that person, saying, "Behave."

While replying to the remark Farrhana smiled and said, "Kya bol rahe the avi? Piya hai, kuch to aisa bol rahe the na, Mere samne ye sab mat karna dobara, mai masti mazak me pyar karti hun, izzat doge to izzat milegi." This interaction went viral on social media. Netizens also supported Farrhana and praised her for being calm and giving befitting reply to the person who passed remark.

Bigg Boss season 19 was one of the most popular season of controversial show. On December 7, 2025 season finale was wrapped in which Gaurav Khanna emerged as the finalist taking home trophy and Rs. 50 Lakh rs prize money. While Farrhana, became first runner up of the show.