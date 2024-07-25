'Meri Duniya': Vikrant Massey drops adorable picture of wife Sheetal Thakur, son Vardaan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Actor Vikrant Massey has dropped an adorable picture of his wife Sheetal Thakur and his son Vardaan.

On Friday, the '12th Fail' actor shared a cute click on Instagram featuring Sheetal holding their baby boy Vardaan.

He wrote, "Meri Duniya!!!" with a heart emoticon.

As soon as Vikrant posted the heartwarming snap, celebrities from the entertainment industry and netizens bombarded the comment section with love and blessings.

Chitrangda Singh wrote, "God bless" while Sunil Grover commented, "Wah ji wah. God bless."

Dia Mirza and Ekta Kaul dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Vikrant also posted a candid photo on Instagram Story where mother and son can be seen smiling.

On February 7, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, a baby boy and named him 'Vardaan'.

The couple, who had dated each other for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant will be seen in his upcoming romantic thriller 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' also starring Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal.

On Friday, the makers of the movie finally unveiled the trailer.

Apart from this, Vikrant is also set to feature in 'The Sabarmati Report' alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

In the film, Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra. The film is helmed by Ranjan Chandel. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan serve as the producers of the film.

The film earlier scheduled to be released in May, will now be out in August 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor