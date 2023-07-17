Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer gets preponed

The makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer on Monday announced the preponement of the film. The film is now releasing eight days earlier than its scheduled release date. Tips Films official took to its social media handles to share the announcement and revealed that the film will now hit the big screens on December 15. It was earlier slated to release in cinemas on December 23. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who is known for helming blockbusters like Badlapur and Andhadhun.

The upcoming film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, Rajesh Williams, and Pari. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will also be seen in cameos in the film.Merry Christmasis produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray, and Kewal Garg. Merry Christmasis one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been in the making for a couple of years now, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi share the screen for the first time. For the unversed, the film was earlier scheduled to release in December 2022. However, the release was postponed.