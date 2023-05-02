Met Gala 2023: Alia to Priyanka, Indian celebs make heads turn on red carpet made in India

New York [US], May 2 : Met Gala, one of the biggest fashion nights, was held in New York City on Monday. The event witnessed numerous Indian celebrities walking the red carpet like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Isha Amb, Natasha Poonawalla and Shloka Mehta's sister fashion consultant Diya Mehta Jatia.

This year's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label, Page Six reported.

Several big celebs like Karlie Kloss, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Robert Pattinson, Jared Letto, Zendaya, Rihanna. Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid among others marked their presence at the Gala.

Alia made her debut at the fashion night on Monday. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star opted for a beautiful white gown with pearl embellishment all over it by designer Prabal Gurung.

She teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings. For the glam, she opted for centre-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a dewy base.

This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in 'Heart of Stone'. Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'. The movie stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

Several pictures and videos of the star went viral on social media in which she could be seen posing for the camera at the Gala.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures of her outfits which she captioned, "Met Gala Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CruL6K3oG_u/

"I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls... and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-ED," she concluded.

Talking about Priyanka, the desi girl arrived at the Gala night along with her husband Nick Jonas.

The power couple twinned in black as they wore Valentino outfits. Priyanka styled her thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves. She matched her white gloves with the sleeves of her dress.

Nick looked dapper in a black leather jacket. Priyanka also sported an 11-carat diamond necklace.

The actor kept her hairstyle simple in a side-parted bun.

Priyanka made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017. The Bollywood icon, draped in a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress made the heads turn. While her entrance alongside Nick Jonas caused a stir, it was the trench coat dress's extended train that caught the fashion world's attention.

Priyanka's sartorial prowess was in full display in 2018, as she flawlessly embodied the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme with a deep ruby-red velvet gown. In 2019, Chopra's Met Gala look continued to stun audiences, showcasing a stunning display of whimsy and extravagance in a statement Dior gown, keeping in mind the dress code that pays homage to Susan Sontag's 1964 essay, "Notes on 'Camp'.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka also dropped a string of pictures of her look and she captioned it, "First Monday in May."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CruvschtpqM/

Apart from her, Billionaire Mukesh Amb's daughter Isha Amb also marked her presence at the Gala night.

Isha Amb walked the red carpet in a beautiful Prabal Gurung's black silk saree gown.

Her ensemble featured black silk fabric draped over one shoulder, plus thousands of crystals and pearls hand-embellishments extended into a floor-length train.

For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup look and she kept her hair straight.

She made her debut at the fashion show in a Christian Dior gown in 2017 and again in a lilac Prabal Gurung outfit in 2019.

Natasha Poonawalla was another Indian celeb who arrived at the Gala night.

Natasha never stops surprising the fans with her unconventional and striking fashion choices.

The socialite-fashionista sported a structured gown with mirror-work finishing for this year's Met Gala. She opted for a sleek ponytail that she adorned with silver accessories.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Natasha wrote, "Karl ...a line of beauty #metgala2023."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CruDWGPqP7d/

Last year, keeping the gilded glamour theme of last year in mind, Natasha wore designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's ensemble. Her saree with bustier and elaborate jewellery gave the Met Gala 2022 red carpet a dash of Indian elegance.

Last but not least, Shloka Mehta's sister fashion consultant Diya Mehta Jatia nailed her Gala presence in a beautiful outfit and a Radha-Krishna hair accessory.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CruHpNaKQel/

She got dressed in a black halter neck bodice with green coloured pleated satin skirt. She opted for minimal makeup with black eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows and glossy lipstick. The highlight of her look went to the diamond-studded hair accessory of the deity Radha-Krishna decorated with white, green and pink stones all over it.

But did you know that apart from the Indian celebs who walked the red carpet at the event, this year's Gala night had another big Indian connection?

The beautiful red carpet on which the celebs walked was actually "made in India". Yes, you read that right.

The carpet, not exactly red, was beige with a smattering of red and blue lines on it and was designed by an Indian design house based by Neytt by Extraweave, a design house based in Kerala.

Taking to Instagram, Neytt shared the news on their official Instagram handle and captioned it, "A proud moment for our team to provide carpets to the Met Gala for the second time in a row," they wrote along with a picture of the carpet at the gala.

Reportedly, the carpet for the 2023 Met Gala took 60 days to make. The 6960 square metre carpet was made out of 58 30x4 metre rolls.

Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor