Met Gala 2023: Penelope Cruz shines in wedding gown with sequin embroidered hood

Washington [US], May 2 : Spsh actor Penelope Cruz chose a Chanel wedding gown to rock the red carpet of Met Gala 2023. The actor looked pristine in white as she completed the look with a sequin embroidered hood that doubles as a veil. The actor accentuated her look with a centre-parted bun that let her heavy earrings and the veil shine.

Hours before hitting the red carpet, the actor shared a string of pictures with legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld on her Instagram." My dear Karl, I hope you are feeling the love. I know you are," Penelope wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrthWfwOjCm/

Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

Last month, Penelope came to India to attend the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Amb Cultural Centre. She chose a one-shoulder pink gown for the occasion.

