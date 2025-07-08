Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection: Anurag Basu’s Multi-Starrer Film Earns Rs 19.25 Cr in 4 Days

Life In Metro is one of the iconic movie of all times with multi-starrer cast including Irfaan Khan. This movie was directed by Arunag Basu and now he recently released the sequel of the movie titled Metro...in dino which has new generation stars. Its been four days since release and movie has collected around Rs 19.25 Cr.

Following the banger weekend the romantic drama, struggles to maintain its pace, recording a dip in collections on its first Monday. As per the reports by industry tracker Sacnilk On Day 4, Metro In Dino earned Rs 2.50 crore at the box office. Which brings the film's total box office collection to Rs 19.25 crore. It is now eyeing to cross the Rs 20-crore mark. Metro In Dino, mounted on a reported budget of Rs 85 crore, witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 15.66 percent on July 7. The makers also announced tickets for Metro In Dino starting Rs 99 on Tuesday.

Metro...In Dino features Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee. Story revolves around modern-day relationships set against the backdrop of metro cities Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

Metro In Dino, a Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presentation in association with Anurag Basu Productions, reunites music composer Pritam and director Anurag Basu, known for their successful collaborations on films like Gangster: A Love Story, Barfi!, Life In A Metro, Jagga Jasoos, and Ludo. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.