Mia Wasikowska to star in Jessica Hausner's teen cult thriller 'Club Zero'

Australian actor Mia Wasikowska will be taking on the lead role in 'Little Joe' director Jessica Hausner's upcoming cult thriller 'Club Zero'.

According to Variety, she will portray an unusual schoolteacher in Hausner's second English-language film, which begins shooting in the U.K. and Austria in July.

Wasikowska was most recently seen in Mia Hansen-Love's Cannes-premiering film 'Bergman Island'.

In 'Club Zero', Wasikowska's teacher takes a job at an elite school and forms a strong bond with five students, a relationship that eventually takes a dangerous turn.

Producers for it are Bruno Wagner, Philippe Bober, Mike Goodridge, Johannes Schubert, Martin Gschlacht and Hausner.

Discussing the film at the Doha Film Institute's Qumra event last year, Hausner described the film as "a lot about eating," relating to eating disorders and "eating behaviours."

This will be Hausner's sixth feature. Her last film, 'Little Joe', was in competition in Cannes in 2019 and won the best actress award for Emily Beecham.

As per Variety, the Austrian director, who made her debut with 'Lovely Rita', is a regular at Cannes, where all of her previous films have shown, except for 'Lourdes', which was in competition in Venice in 2009.

( With inputs from ANI )

