Michael Douglas meets Indian dignitaries at Cannes 2023

Cannes [France], May 18 : Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas was felicitated by India Pavilion at Cannes 2023 on Thursday.

Douglas was welcomed to the India Pavilion by Union Minister L Murugan.

Sharing pictures from his meeting with the legendary star, Murugan tweeted, "Delighted to meet legendary Hollywood actor Michael Douglas at India Pavillion #CannesFilmFestival2023.Had a wonderful discussion with him on a range of topics- Indian movies' growing reach from Local to Global."

Murugan also invited Douglas to attend the upcoming edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa in November this year.

"Also apprised him about upcoming 54th #IFFI, Goa India's biggest film festival," he tweeted.

During the meeting, Douglas expressed his love for India. He said he has been to India before and his wife, actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, loves the country and is a "pretty good Bollywood dancer".

"I'm very impressed with the energy, imagination, and creativity. As somebody who watches news and current events, India is hot. India is rocking," Douglas said.

Douglas received the honorary Palme d'Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. He also received a lengthy standing ovation as he cruised on stage in Bunuel theatre to chair a masterclass session where he broke down his career as an actor and producer, Deadline reported.Opening the session, Douglas said that he has a long history with the Cannes Film Festival, which began with his father, Kirk, who met his stepmother Anna at the festival.

He went on to list some of the films he has brought to the Croisette over the years, including Steven Soderbergh's pic Behind the Candelabra, which screened in 2013. Douglas said that at the time, his performance as Liberace in the pic was in the pole position to nab the Festival's Best Actor prize, but his momentum was quashed by critics who said the project couldn't be described as a feature film because it was set to be released on HBO in the US.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards.

