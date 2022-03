Michael Keaton to play Batman in 'Batgirl' starring Leslie Grace

Los Angeles, Dec 23 Actor Michael Keaton is all set to play Batman in the upcoming Leslie Grace-starrer 'Batgirl'.

The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne also known as. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton's 1989 film, reports variety.com.

He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who's playing the lead role.

Though plot details have been kept under wraps, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon.

As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in Zack Snyder's aJustice League'. Brendan Fraser is playing the villainous Firefly, a sociopath with a passion for pyrotechnics.

"Batgirl" doesn't have an exact release date, though the film is scheduled to debut on HBO Max in 2022. In the same year, Keaton will be seen as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming Warner Bros. adventure 'The Flash'.

The film, also featuring Ben Affleck as Batman and starring Ezra Miller as the title hero, is slated to land in theaters on November 4, 2022.

It's been 30 years since Keaton first donned the Batsuit, and in that time, he says he has been intrigued by the prospect of revisiting his iconic role.

"Just because I was curious didn't mean I wanted to do it," he clarified on the latest episode of Variety's Award Circuit podcast.

"So it took a long time, frankly... I'm not just gonna say I'll do it. It has to be good. And there has to be a reason."

'Batgirl' is currently in production in London.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor