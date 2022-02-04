Michele Morrone set for Indian debut with Jacqueline in Tony Kakkar's music video

Mumbai, Feb 4 Italian actor and '365 Days' star Michele Morrone is all set to make his Indian debut with the upcoming track 'Mud Mud Ke' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, the poster of which was released on Friday.

The music for the track has been composed by Tony Kakkar, who has also performed the song along with Neha Kakkar, with Shakti Mohan doing the choreography.

The music video has been directed by Mihir Gulati and its teaser will be released on February 8.

Talking about his Indian debut, Michele Morrone said: "I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage."

The song will be released under the Desi Music Factory label.

Morrone added: "It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe. I thank the makers of 'Mud Mud Ke' and everyone at Desi Music Factory."

Commenting on her association with the music video, Fernandez said: "It's wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with 'Mud Mud Ke'. As the nation's musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us. Kudos to Desi Music Factory for stirring things up in the music scene with this unique collaboration."

