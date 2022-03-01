Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna's sister Radha dies of multiple organ failure

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna's sister died of multiple organ failure at the age of 48. Taking to his Instagram, Vikas shared the unfortunate news and shared a happy photo in which the siblings were seen smiling together. He wrote, "My soulmate left me today. March 23, 1974 - Feb 28, 2022. She fought like a champion for years with Lupus, aHUS, renal failure. But today due to multiple organ failure, my best friend passed away in my arms. Loveeeee you Radha forever & forever. RIP"He even informed that she died of multiple organ failure.

Chef Ranveer Brar who shared the screen space with Vikas Khanna in a cooking reality show paid his respect and commented with a broken heart emoticon in the comment section. Chef Vineet wrote, “Oh my good lord. That’s terrible news. So sorry to know this Vikas ”On Tuesday, March 1, Vikas remembered his sister and dropped a video that showcased their happy times together. As a caption, he wrote, "Even when she was semi-conscious, she kept telling the Drs that she wants to go home soon and protect Viku. #MyRadha #SistersAreBlessing."Vikas Khanna is a renowned chef globally. He was also part of the cooking reality show MasterChef India as a judge. For the unversed, Vikas has even directed a film titled 'The Last Color', based on the daily struggles of the widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi.

